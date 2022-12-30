Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Steelers still alive after last-minute win over Ravens
Pittsburgh can now make the playoffs by beating Cleveland next weekend -- if Miami and New England both lose.
No Clarity on Lamar Jackson's Availability
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was unsure about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability heading into the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I don’t know; I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
'It kills' Lamar Jackson Not Being Able to Play for Ravens
Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson. “It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Steelers LB Myles Jack Active vs Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Myles Jack in the lineup for Sunday Night Football.
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As a handful of NFL teams get rolling with playoff preparations, a bigger batch of franchises should be thinking about how this offseason might help them join the next postseason picture. Adding a top-shelf free agent or two might do the trick. The 2023 class isn't particularly loaded, but it...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume This Week; NFL Week 18 Schedule Remains Unchanged
The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about restarting at a later date:. There has also been no changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Monday Night Football game was...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing
There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field...
Bleacher Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales
Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebrations After Nick Foles Injury Were 'Trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't mince words when it came to New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating a sack next to an injured Nick Foles. "Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday told reporters Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all." He added he...
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams Amazes for USC in Cotton Bowl and NFL Fans Are Ready to Tank for QB
Tulane earned a shocking upset over USC in the Cotton Bowl, but Caleb Williams still put on a show in the 46-45 loss. The Heisman Trophy winner set a new Cotton Bowl record with five touchdown passes, totaling 460 yards on 36-of-51 passing. His mobility in the pocket was especially...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic. "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said. Harbaugh is coming...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18
The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 18 Schedule: SNF Matchup, Start Times Revealed for Last Regular-Season Games
With a chance to go to the playoffs on the line, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be playing their regular-season finale in prime time. The NFL announced its full Week 18 schedule on Monday, highlighted by a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and NFC North-rival Detroit Lions:
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
