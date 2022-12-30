ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WPG Talk Radio

What NJ Lawmakers are Most Focused On in 2023

As we begin a new year, the head of the Assembly is vowing to continue the fight to make the Garden State a more affordable place to live. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said the Anchor program, launched last year, will provide $2 billion in tax relief to New Jersey homeowners and renters, and those efforts will continue in 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax

A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?

TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
wwnytv.com

New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

