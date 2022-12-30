PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live in Port Richmond should stay away from the explosion debris, experts say. It probably contains toxic chemicals and they say everyone needs to know the warning signs for a potential gas leak.It's not just a scene of destruction, debris from the explosion is a potential health danger."Those older homes still contain quite a few toxic chemicals like lead and asbestos," Dr. Marilyn Howarth, with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology Perelman School of Medicine, said.Howarth says dangerous toxins from the explosion can spread through the air."The particulate, they don't stay in just that footprint of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO