ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

Melaine DiSalvo
3d ago

I've owned my home for 10 years now and I've NEVER had my own bin.The bins I have should've been replaced many moons ago and are held together with duct-tape and packaging tape, and the only reason I have these are because I happened to "find" them thrown on the side of the road by i-95. It's time consuming and a nuisance to try and get a new one& $50 to buy one at Lowes. How are the elderly, disabled, or carless supposed to take them home? There should be a system(why not? Everything else is automated now..)where you can go online or call and have them delivered to your home. But it'll never happen cuz it makes too much sense...

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August

by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia experts raise health concerns for explosion aftermath

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live in Port Richmond should stay away from the explosion debris, experts say. It probably contains toxic chemicals and they say everyone needs to know the warning signs for a potential gas leak.It's not just a scene of destruction, debris from the explosion is a potential health danger."Those older homes still contain quite a few toxic chemicals like lead and asbestos," Dr. Marilyn Howarth, with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology Perelman School of Medicine, said.Howarth says dangerous toxins from the explosion can spread through the air."The particulate, they don't stay in just that footprint of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hallmonitor.org

Will Philadelphia Follow Other Cities and Help Those with Medical Debt?

Medical debt is pervasive. Over 100 million Americans owe for necessary medical treatments. Sometimes the debt is created because the patient cannot afford to make all of the co-pays. Sometimes it’s created because a doctor or lab refused to accept what the insurance company was willing to pay, and sometimes it’s caused by a lack of health insurance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline, many from the city’s most impacted neighborhoods

Philadelphia’s new violence prevention hotline has received several hundred calls since its spring launch, and people living in zip codes disproportionately affected by gun violence were among the most likely to seek resources, according to city officials. From its late March debut through late December, the violence prevention hotline...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy