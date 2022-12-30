Read full article on original website
Melaine DiSalvo
3d ago
I've owned my home for 10 years now and I've NEVER had my own bin.The bins I have should've been replaced many moons ago and are held together with duct-tape and packaging tape, and the only reason I have these are because I happened to "find" them thrown on the side of the road by i-95. It's time consuming and a nuisance to try and get a new one& $50 to buy one at Lowes. How are the elderly, disabled, or carless supposed to take them home? There should be a system(why not? Everything else is automated now..)where you can go online or call and have them delivered to your home. But it'll never happen cuz it makes too much sense...
