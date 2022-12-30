ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Nathan Taylor sworn in as new police officer in Wellsburg

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yztWP_0jyw0OJH00

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Wellsburg has a new officer on the force.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Nathan Taylor was sworn in by Mayor Daniel Dudley in front of his family and friends.

Officer Taylor says he always wanted to be in law enforcement and serve the community from a young age.

He says being able to do that in the place he grew up means so much.

“It means a lot since I finally got to do what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Nathan Taylor – New Wellsburg Police Officer

It’s nice to get some young officers, get them through the academy, get more officers on the street here in Wellsburg. We’ve been shorthanded for a while. We just recently hired another one before him’ this will be the second officer in probably the last month, which we really need bad here in town.”

Chief Michael Allman – Wellsburg Police Department

Both Officer Taylor and another new officer, Michael Nickerson, will be attending the police academy starting January 16 and they graduate in May.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF

Toronto Police seek robbery suspect

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — The Toronto, Ohio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect, per their Facebook page. The suspect allegedly stole from Gas-n-Go on 4th and Daniels Street. He fled west on Daniels Street after the incident. Police ask residents to...
TORONTO, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Morgantown firefighters report busy storm response

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Christmas holiday weekend and several days following were one of the busiest times in 2022 for Morgantown Fire Department. In recently released numbers, the department said it responded to nearly 130 calls for service from Dec. 23-28. Most of those calls connected with the sub-zero temperatures that hit a few days before Christmas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
FAIRMONT, WV
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF

“Life Hub” providing 24/7 homeless services

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After recent drops in temperatures, the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street in Wheeling will opened as an overnight shelter and the grand ballroom was filled with 50 beds. But, what would it be like to have a 24/7 structure with wrap around services and...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy