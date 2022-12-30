Read full article on original website
Related
Ring in the new year with these boys basketball rankings
Four members of the boys basketball Top 10 triumphed at holiday tournaments. Executive (Bensalem tournament), Freedom (Pine Grove), Palmerton (Northern Lehigh) and Hackettstown (Newton) each ruled their respective two-round brackets. See the resulting adjustments to the rankings below.
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 3
1 - SJV (1) 7-0 SJV keeps on rolling in New Jersey. They defeated New Providence, who is ranked top 10 in the state, and Westfield who won a state title last year. They finished the holiday break by beating University on New Year's Day. This week they play Freehold Boro and Life Center on Friday.
NJ.com
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
NJ.com
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridge scores four in third in victory over Robbinsville-Allentown
Ridge entered the third period trailing by one but put up four goals and took the lead in an eventual 7-5 victory over Robbinsville-Allentown, at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ridge (3-4-2) saved its best efforts for later in the game. After giving up three goals in the second...
SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings: Lady Comets on top heading into inaugural New Year’s Ball tournament
New year, same rankings. Most of the LACS' top girls basketball teams were in action last week, but there was no movement inside the top 10. Here are SBLive's City Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 2-8. The rankings are released weekly throughout the season. MORE: ...
7 takeaways from the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic
More from the 28th Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, where I saw, as I knew I would, “retired” tournament directors Richie and Sandy Cabrera, who are now grandparents. Here’s seven takeaways from the event …
Braido steps down as Easton football coach after 6 seasons
Jeff Braido has resigned as Easton Area High School’s head football coach. Braido informed his staff of the decision on Monday evening, according to sources familiar with the situation, and met with the team Tuesday afternoon. Braido went 37-30 during six seasons in charge of the Red Rovers. Easton...
Tournament Stars: These basketball players rang in the new year in style on the court
What’s better than watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve? Watching these basketball players drop big-time points in holiday tournaments. Whether they traveled near or far, these players took advantage of the opportunity to show what they can do on the big stage. See which players left a lasting impression in the...
High School Sports Scoreboard: Hoosac Valley boys basketball edges Easthampton, 53-51
Hoosac Valley boys basketball held off a late comeback by Easthampton en route to a 53-51 win over the Eagles on the road and the Hurricanes’ fourth victory of the season. Frank Field scored 17 points in the win, and teammate Joey McGovern helped with 12 points.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0