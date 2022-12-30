ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring in the new year with these boys basketball rankings

Four members of the boys basketball Top 10 triumphed at holiday tournaments. Executive (Bensalem tournament), Freedom (Pine Grove), Palmerton (Northern Lehigh) and Hackettstown (Newton) each ruled their respective two-round brackets. See the resulting adjustments to the rankings below.
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 3

1 - SJV (1) 7-0 SJV keeps on rolling in New Jersey. They defeated New Providence, who is ranked top 10 in the state, and Westfield who won a state title last year. They finished the holiday break by beating University on New Year's Day. This week they play Freehold Boro and Life Center on Friday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten

Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Easton, PA
