Three free throws with less than two seconds left doomed Carolina to its third straight loss Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg. In a game which featured 26 lead changes, UNC lost to Virginia Tech 68-65. The team’s three-game losing streak is its longest since the 2020-21 season. It also means the Tar Heels start out ACC play 0-2.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO