Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
Late Free Throws Sink UNC Women’s Basketball at Virginia Tech
Three free throws with less than two seconds left doomed Carolina to its third straight loss Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg. In a game which featured 26 lead changes, UNC lost to Virginia Tech 68-65. The team’s three-game losing streak is its longest since the 2020-21 season. It also means the Tar Heels start out ACC play 0-2.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – New Year and New Beginnings, Elder Care in Chapel Hill, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including newly elected officials taking office, new laws going into place, and a story from Carolina Connection about elder care in Chapel Hill. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Chair of the Chatham County Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham Cunty Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. She discussed intentions for Chatham County Commissioners, an upcoming retreat, and vacancies on the county’s Planning Advisory Board. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Here’s How to Watch Libba Cotten’s Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Carrboro native Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5. The entire ceremony, which features the inductions of Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie among others, can be viewed on HBO Max here. The section honoring Cotten begins at 1:11:49.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Continue Search for Missing 71-Year-Old
After reporting a missing person over the weekend, the Chapel Hill Police Department is continuing to request information regarding an elderly community member’s whereabouts. Police are asking the public for details about Russell Grant Corvey, a 71 year-old man who was reported missing on Friday, December 30. Police said...
chapelboro.com
How the Chatham County Animal Shelter Has Fared Since Sheriff’s Office Transition
The county’s Animal Resource Center — a target of critics of Sheriff Mike Roberson during his successful re-election campaign this year — has demonstrated measurable successes over the last few years. That’s according to Roberson and ARC supporters, despite what they say is a lack of funding...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: New Year’s Resolutions, Skate Spots, New Elected Officials
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. She discussed plans for the town in 2023, feedback requested on a new skate spot at Cate’s Creek Park, and discussed newly elected local officials. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
