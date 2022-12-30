ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Late Free Throws Sink UNC Women’s Basketball at Virginia Tech

Three free throws with less than two seconds left doomed Carolina to its third straight loss Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg. In a game which featured 26 lead changes, UNC lost to Virginia Tech 68-65. The team’s three-game losing streak is its longest since the 2020-21 season. It also means the Tar Heels start out ACC play 0-2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chair of the Chatham County Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham Cunty Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. She discussed intentions for Chatham County Commissioners, an upcoming retreat, and vacancies on the county’s Planning Advisory Board. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Continue Search for Missing 71-Year-Old

After reporting a missing person over the weekend, the Chapel Hill Police Department is continuing to request information regarding an elderly community member’s whereabouts. Police are asking the public for details about Russell Grant Corvey, a 71 year-old man who was reported missing on Friday, December 30. Police said...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy