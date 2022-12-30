ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon Monday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the remains were found behind a business on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River. The remains, which are in an unknown state of development,...
Firefighters in Morgantown report busy storm response

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) responded to nearly 130 calls for service from December 23 through December 28. Early in the storm, MFD units responded to high winds that caused arcing wires and transformer fires, downed trees, and blew a large trampoline into a Norwood home. As the...
Morgantown firefighters extinguish utility pole fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown firefighters extinguished a power pole fire at the intersection of University Avenue and Laurel Street on Tuesday. A Mon Power meter reader called Mecca 911 and reported that the pole was nearly burned in half when crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
Longtime Washington County oncologist retires

Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents

(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
