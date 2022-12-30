Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wajr.com
Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon Monday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the remains were found behind a business on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River. The remains, which are in an unknown state of development,...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Mon Health welcomes area’s first baby of 2023
Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area's first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.
wajr.com
Firefighters in Morgantown report busy storm response
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) responded to nearly 130 calls for service from December 23 through December 28. Early in the storm, MFD units responded to high winds that caused arcing wires and transformer fires, downed trees, and blew a large trampoline into a Norwood home. As the...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters extinguish utility pole fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown firefighters extinguished a power pole fire at the intersection of University Avenue and Laurel Street on Tuesday. A Mon Power meter reader called Mecca 911 and reported that the pole was nearly burned in half when crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
wajr.com
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
West Virginia man charged after causing woman to be intubated, deputies say
A man has been charged after deputies say he beat a woman in Preston County to the point where she needed to be intubated.
Yahoo Sports
Longtime Washington County oncologist retires
Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
WDTV
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
WTRF
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Metro News
Future of Martinsburg waste-to-fuel plant uncertain 8 months after closing doors
MARTINSBURG. W.Va. — The Entsorga Waste-to-Fuel plant in Martinsburg has been idle since last April. What was left in the building amounted to 512,000 cubic feet of trash, according to a post-incident report from the Baker Height’s Volunteer Fire Department. A number of fires broke out in the...
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
Comments / 0