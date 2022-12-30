ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Tate: Pizza chain that led to his arrest is flooded with 5-star reviews

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

T he Romanian pizza chain connected to the arrest of controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been flooded with 5-star online reviews following the apprehension of the "Top G."

Jerry's Pizza has received hundreds of positive reviews following the arrest of the 36-year-old former kickboxing world champion and his brother, Tristan, by Romanian police on suspected human trafficking and rape charges.

A Jerry's Pizza box seen in a video Tate posted in response to his spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly the key in helping Romanian authorities confirm the brother's location.


"Pizza so good you’d incriminate yourself for it," one online reviewer wrote.

"The pizza is so unique that people can tell what country it's from. Andrew Tate learned that the hard way," another review read.

"Ordered the 'Tiny Mushroom Special with Extra Cheese.' Pizza comes in an open and shut case. Perhaps a dish best served cold. Prices are criminal," a third review chimed in.

Jerry's Pizza even got in on the internet trend.

The owners posted an image of the famous box on Twitter.

"The reason we are the most wanted pizza.” the post read.

Tate had been detained briefly on similar charges in April.


The influencer has gained notoriety for his "alpha male" persona and inflammatory remarks regarding women.

"The Matrix sent their agents," Tate tweeted following his arrest.

