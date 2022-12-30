ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett makes NFL history Sunday night

It's an impressive feat for Pickett, but the rookie's cool in the biggest moments isn't surprising to anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room. "He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangible standpoint, and the proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The 'Rookie NFL QBs with the most wins' quiz

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Democrat and Chronicle

Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter

NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not...
WWLP

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Kenny Pickett going full hero mode for the Steelers

To say that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled this season would be an understatement. The first-round pick entered Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens having accounted for eight total touchdowns compared to 10 turnovers. He needed to turn it around if Pittsburgh were to go into Baltimore and remain alive in the AFC Playoff race with a win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns rang in the New Year with a great team win on January 1, 2023. They defeated their Week 17 opponent, the Washington Commanders, by the score of 24-10. It appears that two starting players may have experienced injuries significant enough to keep them out of the season finale in Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent

The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
