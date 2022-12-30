Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chestEdy ZooJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
County board celebrates twentieth year of Millbrook incorporation
The Kendall County Board last month recognized the twentieth year of the Village of Millbrook's incorporation. Board member Seth Wormley read a proclamation to make it official. Wormley says that the village has continued to grow over the years. Your browser does not support the audio element. The village's first...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral challenger predicts Lightfoot won't make runoff election
CHICAGO - Chicagoans will begin voting for mayor later this month, and we'll count the ballots on Feb. 28. The campaign is about to heat up, with several candidates promising new tv commercials this week and a series of candidate forums on tap. With nine candidates on the ballot next...
WSPY NEWS
Welcoming Prosecuting Attorney Russ Baker
Grundy County State Prosecuting Attorney Russ Baker was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share some of his background and experience that he’ll be bringing to the area. Your browser does not support the audio element. Baker spoke on the case load he’ll be looking at...
Sparing Residents from Tax Hikes Months Before Election, Chicago’s 2023 Budget Takes Effect
Chicagoans can ring in the new year without worrying they will have to cough up more cash in 2023 to cover the cost of a city-imposed property tax hike to keep up with the soaring rate of inflation, or any new fees. The reprieve comes as residents prepare to make...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego village president looks to 2023
Oswego Village President Troy Parlier says that the village will continue to fund major road improvements in 2023 and beyond. Improvements to Wolfs Crossing Road are high on the priority list. Your browser does not support the audio element. Parlier says the Collins Road extension to Minkler Road is another...
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes
School District 227Photo byRich Township High School. In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty; Awaits Judge's Sentence
Prison likely awaits an Ottawa woman who has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine. Fifty-four-year-old Margarita Ford pleaded guilty in La Salle County Court late last week to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Both are felony charges and both could bring prison time. Judge H. Chris Ryan will hand down a sentence for Ford in March.
warricknews.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka High School Superintendent Updates
The Minooka High School Board last month approved their E-Learning plan. Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer explains the details. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also spoke on the districts tax levy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Schiffbauer said due to the addition or reassessment of...
WSPY NEWS
Over 5,000 toys collected in Oswego Fire Protection District Toys for Tots program
The Oswego Fire Protection District says that 5,037 toys were collected in its annual Toys for Tots program. The toys went to 1,961 children in need in the Oswego area. The fire protection district also raised money for the program. The district is thanking everyone who helped and all the...
WSPY NEWS
Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82
Phyllis C. O'Connell, 82, of Lake Holiday, Sandwich, IL, passed away December 31, 2022 at Anthology of Wheaton in Wheaton, IL. She was born August 31, 1940, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Herman and Sadie Shrago. Phyllis O'Connell married Dennis O’Connell on December 17, 1981 in Wheaton, IL. Phyllis achieved her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and proceeded to complete her post graduate studies at Loyola University in Chicago. Phyllis began her lifelong passion for education when other kids would have their favorite activities Phyllis wanted to play school and always had to be the teacher. Her professional journey into education began as a fourth-grade teacher in Indiana, after earning her master’s & beginning her doctorate in education she became an elementary school Principal in West Chicago Illinois and even when getting to retirement age she continued teaching as an Adjunct Professor at North Central College. She took part in serving her community in organizations including Fox Valley Older Adults.
Judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said 2 Chicago police detectives framed her
A Cook County judge vacated the conviction of a woman who said she was framed by two former Chicago police detectives.
fox32chicago.com
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Illinois - A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.
WSPY NEWS
Thomas F. Richards Sr., 82
Thomas F. Richards Sr., age 82 of Newark, IL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Kansas City, MO the son of Archilles and Ramona (Anderson) Richards. Thomas was united in marriage on March 27,...
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Comments / 0