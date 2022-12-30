Read full article on original website
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Georgina Rodriguez’s Net Worth: How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Make to Gift Him With a Rolls Royce?
The gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez is famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and the mother of two of his five children. Although the former Real Madrid player is worth a seriously stunning amount — more on that in a moment — Georgina has certainly managed to amass a small fortune over the past several years.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal
Al Nassr were back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of Ronaldo.
Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake
The three-time World Cup champion died at age 82 last Thursday.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Watch Al Nassr Fans Sing Cristiano Ronaldo's Name And Shout "SIU" At First Game Since Transfer Announcement
Ronaldo was not at Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Khaleej on Saturday but the former Real Madrid star was still the center of attention.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well
Ronaldo was part of the Juventus team that lost to Lazio in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium.
Gregg Berhalter reveals World Cup blackmail involving 1991 incident with wife
USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter made a shocking revelation on Tuesday, confessing to a more than 30-year-old altercation with his wife, Rosalind, amid an alleged attempt at blackmail during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a shocking address via Twitter, Berhalter revealed that an individual had attempted to blackmail him during the World Cup […] The post Gregg Berhalter reveals World Cup blackmail involving 1991 incident with wife appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christophe Galtier Suffers First Loss As PSG Boss As Kylian Mbappe Struggles Without Co-Stars
Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten record under manager Galtier is over after the French champions lost to Lens.
