PODCAST: HNN Overtime reflects on 2022 and some of the year’s biggest sports highlights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin reflect on the biggest moments in sports during 2022. The boys are joined by Cienna Pilotin to share their fondest memories of the exhilarating year of sports in Hawaii and throughout the country.
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exhilarating year of sports in the islands, from the youth level all the way to the pros. This year saw Hawaii’s teams and athletes reach the pinnacle of their respective sports. To ring in the New Year, here’s a look at some of the memorable moments in 2022.
Updated Diversions: UAL Helped By Hawaiian Air + Southwest Mechanical
When diversions occur anywhere in the Pacific, for any reason, we can’t help but take notice. The reason is that Hawaii sits on the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean without diversion points. Another is that Hawaii flights have experienced a significant number of recent diversions (see below). Southwest...
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2023 is off to a great start with wonderful Hawaii weather! The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
West Hawaii Golf Subsidy Program Begins
The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the start of the County’s 2023 West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program. Under this program, County subsidized golf opportunities are offered at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club from January 1st through June 30th. All residents of the County of Hawai‘i are eligible for golf rounds at reduced rates.
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs funds workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation, reinterment
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
Hawaii families eager to start their New Year's resolutions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Year is bringing in many different changes for people in the Islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff
Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
Tips for Hawaii pet owners this New Year’s Eve
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC) many dog owners deal with howling, barking and other anxious behaviors during firework shows.
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
