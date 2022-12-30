ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP and Cardano (ADA) Have Always Been Securities, Crypto Exec Says

As the Securities and Exchange Commission is attempting to define which cryptocurrencies could be classified as securities, Gene Hoffman, CCO of blockchain project Chia coin shared his point of view to clear up some of that confusion in recent tweets. Hoffman specifically addressed Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Gets a Boost After Binance’s Self-Custody Wallet Adds ADA Staking for iOS

IPhone users can now stake Cardano’s native token ADA on the Trust wallet, earn interest, and secure the platform. The official Binance self-custody wallet app rolled out the service for Android users in December. According to the announcement, the staking option is done in three simple steps. You first...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
CoinDesk

Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
cryptonewsbtc.org

10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit

On this article we’re going to check out the ten greatest cryptocurrencies to spend money on based on Reddit. For extra cryptocurrencies, go to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit. Buyers are not any stranger to the cryptocurrency massacre occurred in 2022. Digital belongings misplaced over...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Markets Insider

Inside DCG, the crypto conglomerate led by billionaire Barry Silbert that's come under fire from the Winklevoss twins

In what some have called an "industry soap opera," two of the most influential cryptocurrency executives are duking it out with nearly $1 billion in customer funds at stake. Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss blasted Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert in a public letter on Monday, accusing the billionaire of "bad faith" business practices. DCG is the conglomerate behind industry giants like asset management firm Grayscale Investments, crypto trade publication Coindesk, and digital asset brokerage Genesis Global Capital.
u.today

O.G. Bitcoin Developer Has All of His BTC Holdings Stolen

Luke Dashjr, one of the early developers in Bitcoin’s history, announced on Twitter today that his PGP key had been compromised and his bitcoins have been stolen. The amount of bitcoin lost is still unknown, but a significant portion seems to have been transferred to 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa via the CoinJoin mixing service, according to Dashjr.
crowdfundinsider.com

Gemini Sends Letter to Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group Founder: You took this money … to fuel greedy share buybacks, illiquid venture investments

Crypto firm Gemini has posted an open letter criticizing Barry Silbert and his company Digital Currency Group (DCG). In November, following the collapse of FTX, Genesis – a subsidiary of DCG – halted redemptions. Gemini had utilized the Genesis lending platform for its Earn program – a yield service that had generated an 8.5% return prior to the cessation of activities. Gemini’s customers were caught in the lurch. When Genesis “paused” withdrawals, Gemini commented:
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Customers Refuse to Share Account Info in Lawsuit

The plaintiffs are seeking at least $5 million in damages. Coinbase customers, who had previously sued the crypto exchange over unauthorized crypto transfers, have continued to hold back their account information in a bid to block efforts to move their case to arbitration. A renewed emergency motion filed in federal...
cryptonewsz.com

Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds

Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...

