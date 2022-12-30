Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Have Always Been Securities, Crypto Exec Says
As the Securities and Exchange Commission is attempting to define which cryptocurrencies could be classified as securities, Gene Hoffman, CCO of blockchain project Chia coin shared his point of view to clear up some of that confusion in recent tweets. Hoffman specifically addressed Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Gets a Boost After Binance’s Self-Custody Wallet Adds ADA Staking for iOS
IPhone users can now stake Cardano’s native token ADA on the Trust wallet, earn interest, and secure the platform. The official Binance self-custody wallet app rolled out the service for Android users in December. According to the announcement, the staking option is done in three simple steps. You first...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
cryptonewsbtc.org
10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit
On this article we’re going to check out the ten greatest cryptocurrencies to spend money on based on Reddit. For extra cryptocurrencies, go to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit. Buyers are not any stranger to the cryptocurrency massacre occurred in 2022. Digital belongings misplaced over...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Gemini co-founder says Genesis ‘engaging in bad faith stall tactics’
Gemini co-founder pens open letter to rival Genesis on Twitter asking for $900 million loan repayment.
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
CNBC
Gemini's Winklevoss accuses crypto mogul Silbert of 'bad faith stalling tactics' over frozen funds
In an open letter, Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert of engaging in "bad faith stalling tactics." Gemini is attempting to recoup $900 million of client funds which it lent to Digital Currency Group subsidiary Genesis to generate yields for its interest-bearing Gemini Earn accounts.
Inside DCG, the crypto conglomerate led by billionaire Barry Silbert that's come under fire from the Winklevoss twins
In what some have called an "industry soap opera," two of the most influential cryptocurrency executives are duking it out with nearly $1 billion in customer funds at stake. Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss blasted Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert in a public letter on Monday, accusing the billionaire of "bad faith" business practices. DCG is the conglomerate behind industry giants like asset management firm Grayscale Investments, crypto trade publication Coindesk, and digital asset brokerage Genesis Global Capital.
u.today
O.G. Bitcoin Developer Has All of His BTC Holdings Stolen
Luke Dashjr, one of the early developers in Bitcoin’s history, announced on Twitter today that his PGP key had been compromised and his bitcoins have been stolen. The amount of bitcoin lost is still unknown, but a significant portion seems to have been transferred to 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa via the CoinJoin mixing service, according to Dashjr.
crowdfundinsider.com
Gemini Sends Letter to Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group Founder: You took this money … to fuel greedy share buybacks, illiquid venture investments
Crypto firm Gemini has posted an open letter criticizing Barry Silbert and his company Digital Currency Group (DCG). In November, following the collapse of FTX, Genesis – a subsidiary of DCG – halted redemptions. Gemini had utilized the Genesis lending platform for its Earn program – a yield service that had generated an 8.5% return prior to the cessation of activities. Gemini’s customers were caught in the lurch. When Genesis “paused” withdrawals, Gemini commented:
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Share Account Info in Lawsuit
The plaintiffs are seeking at least $5 million in damages. Coinbase customers, who had previously sued the crypto exchange over unauthorized crypto transfers, have continued to hold back their account information in a bid to block efforts to move their case to arbitration. A renewed emergency motion filed in federal...
cryptonewsz.com
Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds
Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...
