Colorado Springs, CO

1 dead in crash on Hwy 85 near S Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash on Highway 85. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. No other details were available.
1 woman shot several detained in Colorado Springs shooting

Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST.
Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames near Monument Valley Parking Lot on Sunday. Colorado Springs Police Department and ColoradoSprings Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of N. Cascade Ave., just after 10 p.m. According to the police, The post Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot appeared first on KRDO.
Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was reported at 7:47 a.m. at Arbor Pointe Apartments on Tuesday. This is a developing story. #ColoradoSpringsFire #Workingfire. AMR02,E11,E8,E4,T4,T8,T1,BC2,AMR13,S21,BC1,HR17,73,E6,IC12515 HANCOCK EY #223 ARBOR POINTE APARTMENTSMap E34Radio CMD4.CSFDSTRUCTURE FIRE - HIGH LIFE - The post Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments appeared first on KRDO.
CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County

Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
Trapped driver rescued following crash in Manitou Springs

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued a trapped driver following a crash early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. Shortly before 4 a.m., MSFD was called to a traffic crash involving a trapped individual on Via Linda Vista. Upon arrival, crews found a car driven off an embankment. MSFD stabilized the […]
Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect they say was involved in a crash that left a teenager dead. Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They say they were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.
Right lane closed on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to vehicle fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane on southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to a vehicle fire, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. The fire was reported at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Drivers should expect delays in the area. #I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a The post Right lane closed on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to vehicle fire appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD and CSFD respond to an intentional vehicle fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have arrested an alleged suspect after responding to a vehicle fire north of downtown Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers and firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Cascade Avenue near West Fontanero Street about a vehicle […]
Structure fire on Cimarron Street

A longtime father-daughter dance in Colorado Springs will continue under new leadership. El Paso County's first queer representative to be sworn in next week. Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Learn about two organizations working to promote awareness on human trafficking.
One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
Reach your New Year’s goals without the injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to become more active. “There’s a lot of ways that you can find to be active given your own current level of mobility,” said Alex Willis, a physical therapist with FYZICAL Rockrimmon in Colorado Springs.
