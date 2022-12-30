Read full article on original website
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Smackdown Return, Calls Herself ‘The People’s Queen’
In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair commented on her surprise return on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where she became the new Smackdown women’s champion. She wrote: “Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year.”
Sasha Banks Comments On ‘Starting From Scratch’, Mickie James Challenges Her
In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks hinted at starting over by posting a message on a sign, and was then challenged by Mickie James. Sasha wrote: “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”. James replied: “Fight me. #TheLastRodeo”
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
Eddie Kingston Looks Back on Match With Jun Akiyama Match At AEW Full Gear, Names Dream Opponents
Eddie Kingston battled Jun Akiyama in a bucket list match at AEW Full Gear 2022, and he recently looked back at the match. Kingston spoke with the Puroresu Flow Twitter account and commented on the match, as well as his remaining “dream opponents” and more. You can check out some highlights below:
AEW Releases New Intro For Dynamite
AEW Dynamite debuts its new look tomorrow, and the intro for the show is now online. The company’s Twitter account posted the following with the new intro, featuring the likes of FTR, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and MJF. Dynamite debuts its new presentation with tomorrow’s...
Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Hiroshi Tanahashi Hopes To Be Champion By 2024, Talks Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi is hoping that when 2024 rolls around, he’ll be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion again. Tanahashi recently spoke with SI’s Justin Barrasso to promote Wrestle Kingdom 17, and you can check out a few highlights below:. On his match alongside Muta and Shota Umino vs. LIJ at...
Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023
According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
NWA Powerrr Returning to YouTube as First-Run Programming, FITE TV to Remain as PPV Event Provider
The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that NWA Powerrr will return to YouTube as first-run programming on Tuesdays at 6:05 pm. So, it appears, NWA Powerrr is no longer debuting new episodes on FITE TV every week. NWA pay-per-view events will still air on FITE TV later on. Here’s...
Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Finale Is Online
NWA is airing its season finale of Powerrr tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. We’re ending the latest season of NWA Powerrr with a BANG as we wrap up the semifinal round of the Champions Series! Team Tyrus vs Team Rebelión! Team Great vs Team Rock N’ Roll! It comes to a head TONIGHT!
