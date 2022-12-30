Read full article on original website
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Pantoja’s Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 Review
December 29th, 2022 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 3,869. I plan to be much more active in January after taking a vacation in December. This is a great start because I have been dying to see this and it’s now available on Stardom World. I plan on covering Stardom consistently in 2023.
Bianca Belair Shows Off Stitches After Alexa Bliss Attack On WWE Raw
Bianca Belair had to get stitches after Alexa Bliss assaulted her on WWE Raw last night, and she took to Twitter to show them off. As noted, Bliss snapped during her match against Belair when Bray Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the TitanTron and she attacked the referee, then laid Belair out multiple times with DDTs on the ring steps. Belair posted to her Twitter account to show off the stitches to her mouth, as you can see below.
Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023
According to a recent Fightful Select report, AEW is preparing to alter a number of aspects for their scheduled 2023 broadcasts, but at least a few things are safe from the changes of time currently. Will Washington from Fightful’s Grapsody podcast has several AEW sources stating that “Light the Fuse” will be remaining as AEW Dynamite’s theme song, but audiences can expect to hear an altered version this coming year. The new version is said to be a “slight remix” of the song from No One Hero.
Note on Wrestler Sharing Videos From Tokyo Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, is currently scheduled to be with Sasha Banks at tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo, Japan. Naomi has now posted some clips from earlier today on her Instagram Stories showing that she is currently now in Tokyo.
Brian Pillman Jr. Allies With Brock & Arn Anderson On AEW Dark
Brian Pillman Jr. has a new set of allies in Brock & Arn Anderson as of this week’s AEW Dark. Tuesday’s show featured an interview in which Pillman, Brock, and Arn said they weren’t happy with how things had been going as of late. Pillman said that his mother always told him that if anyone was going to help guide his wrestling career, it would be Arn.
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. – WOW – Women Of Wrestling star...
AEW News; Paul Wight On Hey! (EW), Danhausen Does One More Unboxing For 2022
– Paul Wight was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the AEW digital series below:. – Danhausen posted his last unboxing video of the year, as you can check out below:
Jake Roberts on His 2014 WWE Return, Training for the Royal Rumble
– During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his WWE return in 2014, appearing on the Old School episode of Raw in January of that year. While Roberts very much wanted to get the call to appear as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match at the event, instead WWE wanted him to come back for the Old School Raw and the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite
Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world...
CJ Perry Ranks WWE Over AEW
In a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, CJ Perry shared her thoughts on the difference between her former promotion and AEW, where her husband Miro currently performs (per Fightful). There has been speculation about Perry joining the ranks of AEW after being released by WWE in 2021, but Perry currently still values WWE’s approach more highly. You can find a highlight from Perry and listen to the complete episode below.
Booker T Charts A Course For Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey After Title Change
Booker T weighed in on Charlotte Flair’s dramatic WWE return on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc). He offered his approval for how the match between Flair and Ronda Rousey punctuated Flair’s return to the ring for WWE and also had some suggestions on where the company should ustilize Rousey going forward. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.
