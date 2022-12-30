Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash

A driver was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported on the express lanes near the Palmetto Park Road exit just before 2:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. James A. Kudla said one driver was airlifted to Delray Medical Center.

All southbound lanes were closed for about two hours but reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

FHP has not released any other details on the wreck.