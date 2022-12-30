ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

President Biden pardons St. Augustine man in marijuana grow house case

By News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned a St. Augustine contractor who pleaded guilty in the 1990s to a charge of renting out a home that was used as a marijuana grow house.

John Dix Nock III, 72, was one of six people across the country who received pardons.

“Mr. Nock accepted responsibility for his crime, which occurred 27 years ago,” the White House said in an announcement. “Mr. Nock did not cultivate marijuana and played no role in the grow-house conspiracy.

In 1996, he was sentenced to six months’ community confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years’ supervised release.”

The announcement said Nock operates a general contracting business.

