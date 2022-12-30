Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2
Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola's point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits early Monday
Nurkic exited Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit early due to an illness. With the Blazers up big entering halftime, the team didn't have any concerns as to ruling out their center for the remainder of Monday's matchup. Nurkic posted three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes before leaving with an illness. Looking ahead, Nurkic will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Game-time decision
Oshie (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Buffalo, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie indicated after the morning skate that he expects to play after missing the past six games. He has produced five goals, 11 points, 47 shots on net and 55 hits in 22 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Moves to injured reserve
The Broncos placed Risner (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Risner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what has since been identified as a strained UCL in his left elbow. While Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the 312-pounder's transition to the team's injured reserve essentially ends his 2022-23 campaign premature. Luke Wattenberg is now in line to start at left guard in the Broncos' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury
Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions. Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease
Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
Comments / 0