Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33

By Graig Graziosi
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.

A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.

The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and a healthcare professional before her retirement.

Gary Parks Davis, 66, was also pardoned. When he was 22 he used a phone to conduct a cocaine transaction and served a six month sentence in the 1980’s. He currently volunteers in his community.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III, 50, was pardoned after he pleaded guilty to a marijuana trafficking charge he received when he was 23. He spent more than a year in prison and later joined the US Army.

Vincente Ray Flores was pardoned after he was subject to a court marshal for taking ecstasy and drinking alcohol when he was 19-years-old. He participated in a return-to-duty program and is still an active duty member of the US military.

Charlie Brynes Jackson was pardoned for participating in an illegal whiskey transaction when he was 18. He completed his probation in 1969 and has since become an active participant in his community and church.

The final pardoned individual is John Dix Nock III, 72, who pleaded guilty to growing marijuana in his home. He completed his sentence in 1997. He is currently a general contractor and mentors young people who wish to enter the trade.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said Mr Biden believed in second chances and noted that those pardoned "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them."

The pardons came on the heels of a blanket pardon Mr Biden issued for all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

“President Biden believes America is a nation of second chances, and that offering meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation empowers those who have been incarcerated to become productive, law-abiding members of society. The President remains committed to providing second chances to individuals who have demonstrated their rehabilitation.”

Laura Kay Moore
3d ago

I think if you do the crime you do the time. But the lady that is 80 shouldn't be in there still because if it was a man they would be out in 15 years.

Dawn Dillard
3d ago

If I had stayed with my husband I would be at the same place. He was a horrible human being. The human mind can only take so much.

Tony
3d ago

Biden makes bad decisions. How do you feel about the trade of Brittney Griner (who loathes America( for The Merchant of Death arms dealer? He wants the Black and LGBT vote. C'mon man.

