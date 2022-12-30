ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Wells
4d ago

He had sand flies eat beagles faces off while they were alive. Ya I'd say creepy may not go far enough

PK Dailey
3d ago

🤔 maybe musk is JEALOUS because no one thinks enough of him to artistically portray his likeness (REALLY CREEPY would be if they did)🙄......maybe FAUCI is thanking the NUMEROUS CONTRIBUTING ARTISTS by placing their work on DISPLAY‼️‼️

Debbie Youngblood
4d ago

I like that Prosecute/Fauci pronoun. If I ever join Twitter I think that I just might use that as my name....can I use that instead of my real name on Twitter?

RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
