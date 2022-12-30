ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

France, Spain to require COVID tests for China passengers

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUerJ_0jyvy2Rg00

PARIS — (AP) — France and Spain will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday.

France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.

French health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports on passengers arriving from China to identify potential new coronavirus variants. The new rules take effect on Sunday, but officials said it would be a few days before they are fully in place.

France and Spain said they would continue to push for a Europe-wide policy.

France’s hospitals have struggled in recent weeks with a large number of patients because of three concurrent outbreaks: the seasonal flu, a wave of bronchitis cases and COVID-19.

Earlier, Spain's government said it would require all air passengers coming from China to have negative tests or proof of vaccination.

Health Minister Carolina Darías told reporters that Spain would be pushing for similar measures at a European level following the surge in cases in China. She said coronavirus health controls would be stepped up at Spanish airports.

Darías didn't specify when the new requirement would take effect.

Spain made the announcement after Italy said it would require coronavirus tests for airline passengers from China. Health officials from the 27-member European Union on Thursday promised to continue talks on seeking a common approach but held back from imposing restrictions.

“There exists a shared concern internationally and nationally over the evolution of cases in China and the difficulty to make a correct evaluation of the COVID-19 situation given the scant information that we have available,” Darías said.

Darías noted that China would be lifting travel restrictions from Jan. 8 and there was likely to be a major increase in people traveling abroad. She said the chief concern was the possible emergence of new coronavirus variants and it was important to act fast.

The United States announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for travelers from China, joining some Asian nations that had imposed restrictions. Japan on Friday started requiring tests for passengers arriving from China.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN — (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spanish city offers a roadmap for a future with far fewer cars

PONTEVEDRA, Spain — By the summer of 1999, the historic district of this picturesque northwestern city of 85,000 residents was clogged with traffic, its air filled with exhaust fumes and the cacophony of automobiles. “It was a continuous traffic jam, and downright hellish,” César Mosquera, a university mathematics professor...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkey's December inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to technical reasons — which could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies

MOSCOW — (AP) — Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia's first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80. Khasbulatov's death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television. An ethnic Chechen, Khasbulatov was elected speaker of the parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister on Tuesday visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government took office last week. The visit drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world and a strong rebuke from the United States.
Robb Report

Looters Stole This Ancient Sarcophagus From Egypt 15 Years Ago. The US Just Gave It Back.

The Egyptian government welcomed home an ancient wooden sarcophagus on Monday that was looted from the country nearly 15 years ago, according to the Associated Press. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said three months ago, after his office determined the sarcophagus had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.” An official at Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, told the Associated Press the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street wavers in 2023 open after ending dismal year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered Tuesday on Wall Street's first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was down 0.3% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points, or 0.2%, to 33,081 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

BEIRUT — (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, was the second in seven...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US men's coach Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife. The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year...
KIRO 7 Seattle

No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments. The Danish...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
151K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy