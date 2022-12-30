ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Kiwanis Club of Jackson Presents Winter Film Series “Minions Rise of Gru”. 11 AM and 2 PM. $1 Dollar Admission. $4 Kids Combo Small Pop and Popcorn. Doors open one half hour before show. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing Tuesday night. The Huskers are riding a two-game win streak while the Spartans enter the matchup riding a four-game win streak. The game also marks the third straight at the Breslin Center in the series with MSU returning to Lincoln next month for the first time since Jan. 2, 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal

Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

