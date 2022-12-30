Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
Greater Lansing Food Bank shares mobile distribution schedule
If you are someone you know is in need of food this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to help.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ogma’s Polish Fried Rice combines hibachi and Polish cuisine
JACKSON, MI – Ogma Brewing Co. touts itself as the best spot in Jackson to grab a great beer and some comfort food. Andrew Volk owns the brewery with brothers Troy and Kevin Craft. They opened for business in 2021, but for the first few weeks, food wasn’t on the menu.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing Tuesday night. The Huskers are riding a two-game win streak while the Spartans enter the matchup riding a four-game win streak. The game also marks the third straight at the Breslin Center in the series with MSU returning to Lincoln next month for the first time since Jan. 2, 2021.
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Nebraska: Live updates
Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing. ...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Michigan State Police reminds people to drive sober on New Year’s
Michigan State Police is reminding people who plan to drink on New Year's Eve to stay away from the steering wheel.
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
New Ingham County prosecutor promises tougher stance on repeat offenders
Incoming Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane outlined a number of new policies in a Tuesday press release.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
