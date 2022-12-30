ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25

Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
TEXAS STATE
gcaptain.com

Australia Port Entry To Fouled Cruise Ship

By John Konrad (gCaptain) What should have been a dream holiday for passengers, a holiday cruise through the glittering blue waters from Auckland to Sydney has turned sour. Instead of making port calls, they were stuck on the vessel for six days straight, unable to dock in Australia due to a potentially hazardous organism found on the hull. Australia’s strict marine biosecurity regulations meant the ship was not allowed to enter the country’s waters.
