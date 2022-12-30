Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
Second Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Falling Overboard in Just One Week
The body of a 36-year-old woman who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Port Canaveral, Florida, was found on Thursday.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Coast Guard stops a migrant boat off the Florida Keys with about 20 people
U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys Wednesday afternoon with about 20 people on board.
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?
U.S. News and World Report Travel ranks Viking Ocean Cruises as the country's No. 1 luxury cruise line, and if you dream of touring Alaska in style, you can explore America's last frontier like...
They were rocked by blast and rogue wave during Antarctic cruise. They share their story.
A Kansas woman tells about how an explosion occurred beneath the floor of a heavy-duty inflatable vehicle on which she was riding on Antarctica.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Videos Show Cruise Ship Rescuing Migrants on Small Boat Off Florida Coast
Dramatic videos show a cruise ship rescuing a group of migrants on a makeshift boat off Florida's coast amid a massive influx of people trying to reach the U.S. in recent days. Passengers who were on the Celebrity Beyond cruise ship said they were about 200 miles from Fort Lauderdale...
Cleveland Jewish News
Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25
Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
gcaptain.com
Australia Port Entry To Fouled Cruise Ship
By John Konrad (gCaptain) What should have been a dream holiday for passengers, a holiday cruise through the glittering blue waters from Auckland to Sydney has turned sour. Instead of making port calls, they were stuck on the vessel for six days straight, unable to dock in Australia due to a potentially hazardous organism found on the hull. Australia’s strict marine biosecurity regulations meant the ship was not allowed to enter the country’s waters.
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0