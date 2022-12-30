Read full article on original website
Avera Medical Minute: Support with weight loss goals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a photographer, Elizabeth Dekker preferred to stay behind the camera. She says not feeling comfortable in her own body kept her as more of a “blend in with the background” type of person. But that mindset has recently changed after...
Sanford Health closes Sioux Falls metro clinics due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. All Sioux Falls clinics (including clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox) will open at 10...
Sanford Health welcomes first baby of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health welcomed its first baby of 2023 just after midnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Haizley Rey Lynn was welcomed into the world at Sanford Health. Originally Karalynn Yoast thought she would have a Christmas baby but ended up having to get induced.
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
Industries working to monitor winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trucking companies like Dakota Carriers in Sioux Falls say they face different challenges with winter weather events. They say the best way to prepare for difficult road conditions is through monitoring the weather ahead of time. “This storm that’s supposed to hit tonight until...
Share your wintery snapshots with Dakota News Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Alerts & Warnings are in place, which means out-of-the-ordinary weather conditions are upon us again. If you would like to share your view of the snow and ice storm sweeping across the area, feel free to submit them below.
Augustana and USF adjust campus operations ahead of storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls announced on-campus closures for Tuesday. All non-essential campus operations will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Non-essential employees are not to report for normal work duties. Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Jan....
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
Monday Munchies: The Clean Bean Coffee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it’s a car wash or a cup of coffee you are looking for, this local business is the one for you. The Clean Bean Coffee is unique. General Manager Heather Dorhout explained, “The clean Bean is a coffee shop attached to the Clean Ride. It kind of is adjacent to the car wash to enhance that experience. It’s stand-alone, too, so you can come through the drive-through or just hang out and enjoy a cup of coffee.”
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm. According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night. Passengers are encouraged to check...
Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Tuesday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was closed Tuesday morning. It is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon at 3:00. The closure is due to the winter storm that is barreling down on the Sioux Falls region. You can find the latest information...
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather. The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8...
Charity bingo event for Bundle Up SF at Buffalo Ridge Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a fundraising bingo event for Bundle Up SF. We had a co-owner of BRB Rick Warkenthien and Denise Patton of Bundle Up SF join us to learn more. It will be held this Saturday the 7th and more information can be found on their website.
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
Sioux Falls School District announces closure due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no school Wednesday for the Sioux Falls School District. The closing is due to the amount of snow that fell with Tuesday’s winter storm and the time it will take for plows to get into residential neighborhoods. There will...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Winter weather closes Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café. The facility...
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in effect, Great Bear Ski Valley has adjusted its hours to keep everyone safe. On Monday, Jan. 2, Great Bear Ski Valley will close early at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the facility will be closed.
Severe winter storm packs streets with snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snow removal crews are working on getting ahead of the snowfall that continues to blanket streets in the area. The roads are definitely packed with snow, Dakota News Now reporters on the scene say. The interstate is also challenging, and drivers coming into the city from Colton and Iowa have expressed their frustrations.
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
