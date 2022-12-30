ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Out-of-towners react to the 'unusual' snowfall in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. KFOX14 spoke...
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
City of El Paso to discuss repurposing money for the downtown arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After months of conducting a multi-phase feasibility and programming study on the voter-approved multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center, the El Paso city council will be getting an update on the finding during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown...
El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
Cool and windy weather for our Tuesday

Windy weather will be with us again for our Tuesday. In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. West Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Along with the wind today, we will also see cool temperatures.
Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday

Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for portions of far west Texas and...
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
1 person displaced after fire in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Fire crews responded to a fire at the Marmolejo apartment complex on N. Carolina Drive just after midnight on Monday. The fire was originally categorized as a condition 2 fire but later upgraded to a condition 3 before crews knocked down the fire around 1 a.m.
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
Las Cruces to raise minimum wage for the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising. "Everything...
