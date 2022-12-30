Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Out-of-towners react to the 'unusual' snowfall in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans sign up to win menudo for 2 for a year thanks to Jalisco Café
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Jalisco Cafe has designated January 1st as "World Menudo Day" and because of the celebration, they gave away menudo for a year to 5 hopeful contestants and their plus one. The Jalisco Cafe which has been in operation in El Paso for over...
KFOX 14
First snowfall of the new year leaves migrants in El Paso wet, cold
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told KFOX14 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
KFOX 14
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to discuss repurposing money for the downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After months of conducting a multi-phase feasibility and programming study on the voter-approved multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center, the El Paso city council will be getting an update on the finding during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown...
KFOX 14
El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
KFOX 14
Cool and windy weather for our Tuesday
Windy weather will be with us again for our Tuesday. In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. West Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Along with the wind today, we will also see cool temperatures.
KFOX 14
Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans reunite with family after missing holiday due to Southwest flight cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New year same traveling woes for Southwest Airlines passengers. Several luggage's remained at the Southwest baggage services counter. Most luggage that were at the airport were from Southwest passengers that either traveled to and from El Paso during the holiday travel mess with Southwest.
KFOX 14
UTEP receives $5 million NSF grant to support high-potential computer science students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide financial support and professional development experiences to talented students in the field of computer science. As part of NSF’s Scholarships for STEM (S-STEM) program, the...
KFOX 14
Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday
Strong west winds will increase Tuesday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger gusts are likely on the eastern slopes of our higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for portions of far west Texas and...
KFOX 14
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of stabbing aunt, girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of stabbing his aunt and girlfriend to death on Christmas weekend. Officers arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez. On Dec. 25, 2022 police were called to the 3700 block of Truman Avenue in northeast El Paso to investigate...
KFOX 14
Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
KFOX 14
1 person displaced after fire in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Fire crews responded to a fire at the Marmolejo apartment complex on N. Carolina Drive just after midnight on Monday. The fire was originally categorized as a condition 2 fire but later upgraded to a condition 3 before crews knocked down the fire around 1 a.m.
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a man died after getting hit by a vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at the 6000 block of N. Mesa Street around 6:47 p.m. Officials said a 2021 GMC Terrain hit a pedestrian, who...
KFOX 14
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces to raise minimum wage for the new year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising. "Everything...
