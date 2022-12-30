With thousands of stocks open for trading each day in the U.S stock market, how can investors identify those that are showing strength?. A variety of ways exist, but one of the fastest ways to find potential leaders is to look for stocks bucking a weak market trend – also known as relative strength. With the stock market deep in the red on Tuesday, investors can simply screen their database for stocks that are green. Since most stocks follow the market’s direction, the intuition is that securities that hold up well in a down market are more likely to outperform when the market tide turns. Below are three Chinese stocks that bucked the trend in Tuesday’s down session:

3 HOURS AGO