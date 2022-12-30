ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murders down in Mexico, but violence still at near-record levels

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The number of murders in Juarez fell substantially in 2022, a fact local police officials attribute to more interagency coordination and increased use of technology – such as security cameras – to discourage street crime.

The city reported 1,045 violent homicides as of Thursday, compared to 1,420 in all last year – a 26 percent reduction.

“Coordination between the three levels of government is very important,” Juarez Municipal Police Chief Cesar Omar Munoz said. “We are working together and have more police presence in the city. That and the technology and equipment we have received have contributed to the work we have done this year.”

While other Mexican border cities like Tijuana report an increase in murders with more than 2,000 so far this year, Mexico is seeing an overall decrease of 10.3 percent. Still, the number of violent homicides in this fourth year of the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador administration remains three times as high compared to the fourth year of Vicente Fox’s (2004), 20 percent higher than the fourth year of Felipe Calderon’s mandate (2010) and 25 percent higher than the fourth year of Enrique Pena Nieto’s term (2016).

Homicide comparison graphic courtesy Government of Mexico

“The first few years were difficult … but we stopped the upward spiral,” President Lopez Obrador said at a news conference on Thursday. “Yes, true. Those (2018-2019) were the highest indicators. It took us time because, like I said, of the dynamic of increased violence. But here (2020), it starts going down and we propose to reduce it further.”

Mexico as of Thursday reported 31,127 violent homicides in 2022, or 86 per day. That compares to 95 per day in 2019 and 94 per day in 2020. Mexican officials and international security experts attribute many of the murders not to street crime but to drug cartel activity.

Firms like Virginia-based Global Guardian say the drug cartels are present in every state in Mexico and at war with each other all along the northern border and in hotspots in the west and south. Violence often breaks out over control of smuggling routes to the U.S., drug growing areas, extortion rackets, gasoline theft, personal disputes among gang leaders and in retaliation for police arresting drug lords.

That was the case last August, when a prison riot in Juarez spilled onto the streets and left 10 people dead and several businesses and private vehicles on fire. That same week, cartels went on a violent spree in Guadalajara, Guanajuato and Tijuana .

Cartel turf war map courtesy Global Guardian

“If you have operations in Mexico, you can really be caught in the crossfire almost at any time, at any place,” said Michael Ballard, director of intelligence for Global Guardian . “There was a span of three to four days there was a ton of violence. Several dozen people were killed. You had all these convenience stores torched, set on fire, tractor trailers, buses trucks highjacked and set up as blockades, shootouts between security forces and cartel street gangs.”

Security experts say Mexico is still a good place for Americans to visit or do business, with the proper precautions.

“We have this idea of armored vehicles, black Suburbans and a whole convoy of vehicles,” Ballard said in an interview with Border Report after the August violence. “We recommend a different approach: Keeping as low a profile as possible. You don’t want to draw attention; you don’t want to be flagged by cartel lookouts. You want to blend into traffic, keep your personal profile low. Don’t have your head stuck in your phone the whole time. Always maintain situational awareness.”

Ballard recommends traveling or being out in Mexico preferably during the daytime, not walking alone, having someone who knows the language (Spanish) with you, seeking information in advance of the cities or neighborhoods you will be in and, above all, identifying a safe place to go in a situation of danger.

Arrests shed light on cartel involvement in migrant smuggling

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The arrest of seven men driving on a south Juarez highway in the middle of the night is providing authorities a glimpse of how transnational migrant smuggling organizations operate on the Mexican side of the border. Late Wednesday, Chihuahua state police officers patrolling the Juarez-Casas Grandes Highway noticed a caravan […]
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
CBS Sacramento

8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting

At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead.  In April, at least three...
borderreport.com

Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison

Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
BBC

Title 42: This is what El Paso looks like amid border crisis

For the last three nights, 21-year-old Dylan Torres Reyes has spent his nights on the pavement outside El Paso's main bus terminal, shivering in the freezing Texas night. "It's been very, very cold here, and this is all I've got to wear," he told the BBC, pointing to a thin blue hooded jacket he's wearing. "It's been hard to sleep like this."
EL PASO, TX
