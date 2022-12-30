ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
EMLENTON, PA
Lamb returned to Niles Nativity, three people sentenced

A lamb taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, and the three people accused of taking the statue have been sentenced. Police were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that two men and a woman were smashing items in yards along Vienna Avenue.
NILES, OH
Years Ago | January 3rd

Vindicator file photo / January 3, 1957 | John W. Galbreath, Columbus realtor and owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, gave 43 acres and ten lots to the village of McDonald 65 years ago. James W. Phillips, Galbreath’s son-in-law, gave the deed to McDonald Mayor Stanley K. Polanski as Councilman Daniel C. Hughes looked on. The land, valued at $40,000, was to be used in part for park development.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

