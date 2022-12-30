Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino
A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year's Eve.
Youngstown police file murder charge in gas station shooting
The charge was filed Tuesday in municipal court against Akeem Hargrove, 29, who was placed on probation a week before the shooting death of Devin Bell, 26.
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
3 receive sentence for theft of lamb from Ohio church nativity
They were given a suspended jail sentence, ordered to pay a fine, and have no contact with the victim or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.
Trumbull County man reports being scammed on Christian dating site
A 30-year-old North Bloomfield man reported being scammed on a Christian dating site.
Jury selection underway for man accused of attacking paramedic
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of attacking a paramedic who was treating him for an overdose.
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
Officer killed, 2nd wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought
Police say the gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings and is considered extremely dangerous.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
WFMJ.com
Lamb returned to Niles Nativity, three people sentenced
A lamb taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, and the three people accused of taking the statue have been sentenced. Police were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that two men and a woman were smashing items in yards along Vienna Avenue.
State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away
State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough. Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211. ©2023 Cox Media Group...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 3rd
Vindicator file photo / January 3, 1957 | John W. Galbreath, Columbus realtor and owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, gave 43 acres and ten lots to the village of McDonald 65 years ago. James W. Phillips, Galbreath’s son-in-law, gave the deed to McDonald Mayor Stanley K. Polanski as Councilman Daniel C. Hughes looked on. The land, valued at $40,000, was to be used in part for park development.
2 fatal shootings in Akron on New Year's Eve: Timeline of shootings
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are asking for help from the public after two deadly shootings on New Year's Eve. Here is a timeline of when and where the separate incidents happened:. 7:45 p.m. Brittain Road. A 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured after a...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man accused of killing 11-year-old brother, found not competent to stand trial
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death has been found not competent to stand trial at this time. Windham police said Nathan McAtee killed Joseph McAtee on April 19, 2022. Joseph was found dead in their their Cloverleaf Road apartment building.
