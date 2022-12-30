ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

YMCA fo Montclair Organizes Toiletry Drive for MLK Day of Service

MONTCLAIR, NJ — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the YMCA of Montclair is collecting personal hygiene and health kits for Family Promise Essex, an organization that provides support services for families experiencing homelessness. “The Y seeks to connect people to their potential, purpose, and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County Executive and ‘Park Czar’ Sworn into Sixth Term

Newark, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. was sworn into his sixth term as Essex County Executive by NJ State and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones (right) on Tuesday, January 3rd in the Essex County Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building in Newark. DiVincenzo...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Watchung Booksellers Welcomes Olympic Medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad

Montclair, NJ – Olympic fencing medalist and New Jersey native Ibtihaj Muhammad will read and sign copies of her latest picture book, “The Kindest Red: A Story of Hijab and Friendship,” the sequel to her acclaimed New York Times bestseller “The Proudest Blue” on Tuesday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

‘A Chorus Line’ Kicks Off This Weekend at Montclair’s Vanguard Theater

Montclair, NJ – Nearly 50 years ago (yes 50!) A Chorus Line was an unprecedented hit receiving nine Tony Awards, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It also has the honor of being one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. The show comes to Vanguard Theater for nine performances (vs. the 6,137 performances of the original production) on January 7 through January 15. Tickets, priced $15 – $45, are on sale online at vanguardtheatercompany.org. The production is part of Vanguard’s DREAM VTC initiative, a rigorous, by audition, pre-professional performance program for high school and college students.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy