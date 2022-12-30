ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

USDA reports 99 percent of foods tested are below pesticide residue limits

For its 31st annual report on pesticide residues in food, the Agricultural Marketing Service of the USDA has good news. “In 2021, over 99 percent of the samples tested had residues below the tolerances established by the EPA with 24.0 percent having no detectable residue,” according to the report released on Dec. 26.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Spinach Recalled

Yet another spinach recall has hit the market. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarket issued a sweeping recall of various spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. Due to the recall, shared by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues a public warning about Listeria contamination of certain enoki mushrooms

The FDA is warning consumers to not eat Sun Hong Foods Inc. enoki mushrooms because of the threat of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms are imported from China and tested positive for Listeria when Missouri health officials sampled them. At this time the Sun Hong brand mushrooms do not appear to be related to any outbreaks, according to the warning from the Food and Drug Administration.
MISSOURI STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Oregon company recalls frozen beef after test shows E. coli contamination

Morasch Meats Inc. of Portland, OR, is recalling 3,930 pounds of raw frozen diced beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. “The problem was discovered by FSIS during the review of testing results, which...
OREGON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

More sprouts recalled as outbreak investigation continues

SunSprout Enterprises has expanded a recall of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa...
NEBRASKA STATE
Popculture

Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen

Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy