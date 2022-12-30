ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home

There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
Best gyms in Amarillo for a budget-friendly new year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many Americans have committed to starting and keeping new habits in 2023, including saving money and exercising more often. However, those broader goals can leave some wondering where to begin. For those aiming to get active in the Amarillo area without breaking the bank, MyHighPlains.com took to social media, Tripadvisor, and […]
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
New Year New Babies

The first baby born in Amarillo in 2023 was born at BSA Hospital. Ren Thompson was delivered at 1:04 a.m., weighed in at 8 lbs. 4 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. The proud parents — Tabitha and Russell Thompson — received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
