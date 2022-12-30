Read full article on original website
Yankee Fan
4d ago
Seriously, did you not go into your backyard before you bought the house. Homeowners that back up to Morse, Buena vista, all hear traffic. I live in silver lake and can hear the trucks on 441.
Kathy Austreng
4d ago
Are you serious! Then why in the world did you build in that area? The Turnpike has been there long before you …why not buy in another part of The Villages. I would never have purchased near the Turnpike, but that was your choice.
Patricia DeCotiis Tindall-Katz
4d ago
They should have listened to the noise before they bought. Guess they figured they’d pay a great price and then complain. Would you buy next to an airport and then complain about the airplane noise? Same thing!!!!!
