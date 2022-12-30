The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8th and 15th). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for free for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006147/en/ SAKE FUTURE SUMMIT 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire) The sessions of Sake Future Summit 2022 cover important industry topics such as, resiliency, tradition versus innovation, and sustainability. As the market for both beverages continues to change and evolve, the sessions of the Sake Future Summit are designed to give professionals and enthusiasts alike a view into the current state of sake and shochu and their potential futures.

