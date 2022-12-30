ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
eastendbeacon.com

Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act

Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wbfo.org

2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies

The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
WNYT

What to expect from Gov. Hochul in 2023

Democrat Kathy Hochul is shattering the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman elected as New York’s governor. “There are not a large number of women governors in the United States,” said Ron Seyb, a political science professor at Skidmore College. “Anytime you have a woman reach a position of executive authority, I think it’s really important. I think that it’s probably long overdue.”
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill

Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Best Bet For Dems in Next Presidential Election

Op-Ed by Gerard C. Savage, first published in Sedona.biz. Editor’s Note: I read this opinion piece online at Sedona.biz. I found Mr. Savage’s argument thoughtful and interesting. With NY Governor Kathy Hochul in office for another four years, if Andrew Cuomo wanted to run again, what office would he run for? Crazier things have happened, and the democratic list of Presidential hopefuls who can win in 2024 is thin.
INDIANA STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional

Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
NEW YORK STATE
Financial Regulation News

New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase

New York state officials are highlighting the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in state history.© Shutterstock “The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, […] The post New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
NEW YORK STATE
wdkx.com

Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect

Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Will Spend More Money On Gas Starting Today

Get ready to pay more at the pump next time you gas up. If your New Year's resolution was to spend less money in 2023, fuel isn't one place you're going to save your cash. Back in June of 2022, New York State put a gas tax suspension in place to help ease rising prices for New Yorkers. The tax of $0.16 is now back in place after the suspension expired yesterday, December 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy