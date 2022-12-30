Read full article on original website
New York Gov. Hochul’s swearing in a milestone in fight for gender equality
Kathy Hochul's swearing-in as New York's first female elected governor Sunday is being hailed as "a long time coming." Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on Sunday, becoming New York’s first elected female governor. Rensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan sees the Democrat’s achievement as a culmination of...
New York state lawmakers readying for legislative session beginning Wednesday
Lawmakers are preparing for New York's legislative session, which begins Wednesday. Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 44th district says lawmakers need to address outmigration after 319,000 people left New York last year and the state lost a Congressional representative. He says steps must be taken to keep residents here.
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
Historic swearing in on New Year’s Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York by the waterPhoto byPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “This day belongs to the girls, the young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward there are no real barriers they can’t overcome,” Kathy Hochul stated after being sworn in by New York State NAACP president Hazel Dukes.
2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies
The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
What to expect from Gov. Hochul in 2023
Democrat Kathy Hochul is shattering the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman elected as New York’s governor. “There are not a large number of women governors in the United States,” said Ron Seyb, a political science professor at Skidmore College. “Anytime you have a woman reach a position of executive authority, I think it’s really important. I think that it’s probably long overdue.”
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
Andrew Cuomo Best Bet For Dems in Next Presidential Election
Op-Ed by Gerard C. Savage, first published in Sedona.biz. Editor’s Note: I read this opinion piece online at Sedona.biz. I found Mr. Savage’s argument thoughtful and interesting. With NY Governor Kathy Hochul in office for another four years, if Andrew Cuomo wanted to run again, what office would he run for? Crazier things have happened, and the democratic list of Presidential hopefuls who can win in 2024 is thin.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
NY passes Digital Fair Repair Act, becoming 1st state to have such law
Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair Repair Act requires original equipment...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional
Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase
New York state officials are highlighting the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in state history.© Shutterstock “The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, […] The post New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect
Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
New York State Residents Will Spend More Money On Gas Starting Today
Get ready to pay more at the pump next time you gas up. If your New Year's resolution was to spend less money in 2023, fuel isn't one place you're going to save your cash. Back in June of 2022, New York State put a gas tax suspension in place to help ease rising prices for New Yorkers. The tax of $0.16 is now back in place after the suspension expired yesterday, December 31.
