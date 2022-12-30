ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

More snow for the afternoon

The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. Arapahoe County starts health department after Tri-County …. In 2023, Arapahoe County...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month. Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a...
BOULDER, CO
KJCT8

KJCT 0102 NEW CO LAWS

RECORD BREAKING STORMS SWEPT ACROSS COLORADO OVER THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS...DENVER AND OTHER NEARBY TOWNS GETTING HIT HARD. CORY REPPENHAGEN HAS MORE ON SOME OF THOSE NUMBERS. it's a new year. We're standing here in the new facility. And it's a great way to kick off the year as people come back from the holidays. And I can't think of a more specific program that somebody can get behind and help the community out.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice

A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through …. A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area

After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
