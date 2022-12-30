Read full article on original website
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Colorado homeowners face higher premiums as risk of wildfire spreads
DENVER — Near Pearl Street in Boulder, a wildfire seemed unlikely. Yet Democratic State Representative Judy Amabile's neighbors now face challenges with finding affordable home insurance. "I am starting to hear some of my neighbors are not getting renewed and I would have never dreamed I was at risk...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
More snow for the afternoon
The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts.
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story.
Artwork worth more than $400,000 stolen from padlocked truck
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department asked on Tuesday for the public's help in finding several pieces of artwork that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month. Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed the night Dec. 14 at a...
KJCT 0102 NEW CO LAWS
RECORD BREAKING STORMS SWEPT ACROSS COLORADO OVER THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS...DENVER AND OTHER NEARBY TOWNS GETTING HIT HARD. CORY REPPENHAGEN HAS MORE ON SOME OF THOSE NUMBERS. it's a new year. We're standing here in the new facility. And it's a great way to kick off the year as people come back from the holidays. And I can't think of a more specific program that somebody can get behind and help the community out.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
Couple who lost home in Marshall Fire eager to rebuild – and see investigation into cause completed
SUPERIOR, Colo. — It was, in the words of Eric Levinson, a “normal Thursday morning.” He and his wife, Leslie, went hiking on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder, grabbed some food, and headed back to their home on the edge of Superior. “It was really windy,” Eric...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Woman killed on I-25 after walking into roadway, 1 driver arrested
THORNTON, Colo. — A woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 25 after exiting a ride-share car and walking out onto the highway near Thornton on New Year's Day, police said. Police arrived at the crash scene around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. It happened on...
Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice
A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department.
What caused the Marshall Fire? Resolution ‘close’
One year after the Marshall Fire ripped through parts of Boulder County, Sheriff Joe Pelle talks about the investigation into its cause.
Family searching for answers to hit and run that killed a friend, loved one
DENVER — Even as Denver temperatures dropped well below freezing, Eric Elliott stood in the cold at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard hoping someone's conscience changes their behavior. "Fatal hit and run," a sign he held read. "Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed." Denver Police...
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
