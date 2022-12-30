RECORD BREAKING STORMS SWEPT ACROSS COLORADO OVER THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS...DENVER AND OTHER NEARBY TOWNS GETTING HIT HARD. CORY REPPENHAGEN HAS MORE ON SOME OF THOSE NUMBERS. it's a new year. We're standing here in the new facility. And it's a great way to kick off the year as people come back from the holidays. And I can't think of a more specific program that somebody can get behind and help the community out.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO