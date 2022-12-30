ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

cw34.com

Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother

Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon

Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after a crash in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said there was a crash on Barber Street and U.S. Highway 1, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. After an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman was headed...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Okeechobee Teen Arrested for Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

Okeechobee County - Tuesday January 3, 2022: Okeechobee County Sheriff (OKS) Deputies have re-arrested an Okeechobee man on a charge of vehicular manslaughter for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who later died. The crash occurred at 1 a.m. on December 11, 2022 at SE 5th Street and SW 16th...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Police: Woman dies after being run over following fight in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN — A woman was killed early Friday near a Sebastian mobile home park after someone ran her over with a vehicle following a fight, police said Sunday. The woman, described by police as an Asian adult, was found lying off southbound U.S. 1 in the 10300 block of the road near the Whispering Palms RV and mobile home park in Sebastian at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Lt. Joe Abollo, a spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Restaurant Health Inspections for December 2022

Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and Vargas Mexican did well during their recent health inspections. Captain Hirams leads with most violations, but they significantly improved since their previous inspection. It seems the busier a restaurant is, the more violations. There were no restaurant shutdowns by the state health inspector. One of...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
VERO BEACH, FL

