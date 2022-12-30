Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian.
WPBF News 25
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
cw34.com
Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
wqcs.org
Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother
Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon
Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after a crash in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said there was a crash on Barber Street and U.S. Highway 1, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. After an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman was headed...
wqcs.org
Okeechobee Teen Arrested for Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run
Okeechobee County - Tuesday January 3, 2022: Okeechobee County Sheriff (OKS) Deputies have re-arrested an Okeechobee man on a charge of vehicular manslaughter for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who later died. The crash occurred at 1 a.m. on December 11, 2022 at SE 5th Street and SW 16th...
cw34.com
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
YAHOO!
Police: Woman dies after being run over following fight in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN — A woman was killed early Friday near a Sebastian mobile home park after someone ran her over with a vehicle following a fight, police said Sunday. The woman, described by police as an Asian adult, was found lying off southbound U.S. 1 in the 10300 block of the road near the Whispering Palms RV and mobile home park in Sebastian at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Lt. Joe Abollo, a spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.
treasurecoast.com
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City.
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
Playalinda Beach to reopen after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County beach will reopen next week after a destructive hurricane season. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole forced the beach to close because of the heavy winds and rain damaging the dunes. Since then, workers have been cleaning up the mess for people to visit.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Restaurant Health Inspections for December 2022
Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and Vargas Mexican did well during their recent health inspections. Captain Hirams leads with most violations, but they significantly improved since their previous inspection. It seems the busier a restaurant is, the more violations. There were no restaurant shutdowns by the state health inspector. One of...
veronews.com
City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
Comments / 0