SEBASTIAN — A woman was killed early Friday near a Sebastian mobile home park after someone ran her over with a vehicle following a fight, police said Sunday. The woman, described by police as an Asian adult, was found lying off southbound U.S. 1 in the 10300 block of the road near the Whispering Palms RV and mobile home park in Sebastian at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, said Lt. Joe Abollo, a spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO