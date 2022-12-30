Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
Kansas woman, infant dead after crash with semitruck on New Year’s Day, KHP says
Kansas Highway Patrol say the woman’s car may have broken down on U.S. 54.
kaynewscow.com
Hartford Ave. road reconstruction project starts Tuesday
PONCA CITY — Hartford Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the east side of NE Woodland Road to the east side of El Camino Street for at least 90 days beginning Tuesday for improvements. Officials report that Sober Brothers, Inc. has entered into a contract with the...
1 Injured After Woodward Co. Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday south of Woodward. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Thompson Slade McAllister, 19, crossed the intersection at East County Road 45 on North 2010 Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went airborne.
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City
On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Commissioner and assessor sworn in
NEWKIRK — Kay County Commissioner Shane Jones and county assessor Janelle Leaming were sworn into office today. Judge David Wilkie did the ceremony. Jones took office last July for the Jack Godberson who retired. Leaming was named assessor last January after Susan Keen retired.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
kaynewscow.com
Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge
NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
kaynewscow.com
Early voting for Ponca City sales tax extension begins Thursday
NEWKIRK — Early voting begins Thursday Jan. 5 for voters in Ponca City. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at the Kay County Election Board. Voters will be voting on Ponca City Municipal Sales...
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Sedgwick County Zoo investigated, determined baby chimp Kucheza died from head trauma
Kucheza was found dead while being cradled in his mother’s arms by zoo keepers on Thursday.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
Comments / 0