Alva, OK

KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Hartford Ave. road reconstruction project starts Tuesday

PONCA CITY — Hartford Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the east side of NE Woodland Road to the east side of El Camino Street for at least 90 days beginning Tuesday for improvements. Officials report that Sober Brothers, Inc. has entered into a contract with the...
PONCA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Injured After Woodward Co. Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday south of Woodward. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Thompson Slade McAllister, 19, crossed the intersection at East County Road 45 on North 2010 Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went airborne.
WOODWARD, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 18-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrants issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Commissioner and assessor sworn in

NEWKIRK — Kay County Commissioner Shane Jones and county assessor Janelle Leaming were sworn into office today. Judge David Wilkie did the ceremony. Jones took office last July for the Jack Godberson who retired. Leaming was named assessor last January after Susan Keen retired.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge

NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
STILLWATER, OK

Community Policy