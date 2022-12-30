Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UConn drops in Top 25 And 1 after Xavier hands Huskies their first loss of season
The final day of 2022 delivered two incredible and drama-filled College Football Playoff games. Congrats to Georgia and TCU. Their victories over Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, dominated the sports conversation, deservedly so. But it was also a pretty great day of college basketball. From late morning deep into New...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits early Monday
Nurkic exited Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit early due to an illness. With the Blazers up big entering halftime, the team didn't have any concerns as to ruling out their center for the remainder of Monday's matchup. Nurkic posted three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes before leaving with an illness. Looking ahead, Nurkic will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
LeBron James is single-handedly keeping the Lakers afloat just as Anthony Davis did before him
When LeBron James missed time due to injury earlier in the season, he gushed about the performance of teammate Anthony Davis in his stead. "AD was the best player in the league over the last four-to-five games," James told reporters late in November. He wasn't far off at the time. In the five games James is referring to, Davis averaged 33.2 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Delivers once again
Doncic closed Monday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets with 39 points (10-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 18-22 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 41 minutes. It seems no team in the league can stop Doncic, and the star guard continues to rack up stats and dominate opposing defenses every time he steps on the court. He's now scored at least 30 points in six games in a row while reaching the 50-point plateau thrice in that span, but he also has two double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that stretch. He's averaging a robust 43.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game since Christmas Day.
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Acquired by Orioles
O'Hearn was acquired by the Orioles from the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. The O's are apparently hopeful that O'Hearn -- who hasn't had an OPS higher than .650 over the last four seasons -- can help them at first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitching. The 29-year-old will make $1.4 million in 2023 and is eligible for arbitration again in 2024.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Chris Vallimont: Designated for assignment
Vallimont was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Ryan O'Hearn. A waiver claim last May, Vallimont posted a 5.63 ERA and 105:50 K:BB ratio over 104 innings between Double- and Triple-A in 2022. The 25-year-old has shown he can miss some bats in the minors, but that hasn't translated to much success to this point.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease
Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
CBS Sports
Dribble Handoff: Missouri's Dennis Gates, New Mexico's Richard Pitino among early picks for Coach of the Year
College basketball's 2022 coaching carousel spun into overdrive when six of the SEC's 14 jobs changed hands. Otherwise, Butler, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier were among the other notable schools to undergo coaching changes. Not to be forgotten, Duke has a new coach for the first time since the 1980-81 season as well. The Blue Devils made their succession plan from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer known well in advance, but it still goes down as a coaching change that occurred in the 2022 offseason.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Comments / 0