Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sues his ex-girlfriend Rina Oh over defamation case

By Priscilla DeGregory
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvWoT_0jyvuzQS00

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims a defamation suit filed against her by the dead pedophile’s ex-girlfriend is “a sham,” new court papers show.

Rina Oh, 43, filed a $10 million-plus federal lawsuit against Giuffre in January for publicly naming Oh as one of Epstein’s recruiters. Oh claims she has since realized she was also a victim of Epstein “and his gang.”

Oh also alleged Giuffre, 38, sexually abused her “at Epstein’s direction.”

Giuffre has now fired back with her own lawsuit — claiming Oh’s case is an attempt to silence and punish Giuffre for Twitter posts protected under her constitutional right to free speech.

Oh’s “lawsuit is a sham attempt to silence and harasses Ms. Giuffre, while defendant Oh is afforded the opportunity to continuously defame and disparage Ms. Giuffre,” the suit alleges. “Oh’s civil action was not to remedy a wrong but was brought for the malicious and intentional purpose of harming Ms. Giuffre and to punish her for exercising her constitutional right to free speech and to participate in the public discourse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2y2k_0jyvuzQS00
Virginia Giuffre has sued Rina Oh over Oh’s defamation claims against her.
REUTERS

Giuffre is suing for unspecified damages under New York’s free speech laws.

Giuffre has been described as Epstein’s underage “sex slave,” and claims she was even sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew – whom she subsequently sued, and then settled with for an estimated $12 million in February.

The new legal action is the latest salvo between the two women whose feud began on Twitter in October 2020, sparked by Oh’s admission that she brought at least three women to Epstein . The disclosure came during the podcast “The Recruiters, Broken: Seeking Justice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lmp9_0jyvuzQS00
Rina Oh sued Virginia Giuffre for a series of tweets that called Oh a recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Instagram/rinaohartist

On the podcast, Oh admitted Epstein was her “older, rich boyfriend” in the early 2000s, and said she took the then-teenage Giuffre to buy a school girl outfit to please the rich financier — justifying the outing by saying “17 to me is not a child.”

Giuffre alleges Oh’s interview “re-traumatized” her, according to the court papers.

Oh brought her own case against Giuffre for calling Oh a “co-conspirator for” Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a series of tweets about the interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xiBf_0jyvuzQS00
Virginia Giuffre with a photo of herself as a teen.
Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013SE1_0jyvuzQS00
Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew.
DOJ

On the same podcast, Giuffre claimed Oh cut and slashed her as “part of the sadomasochist” abuse “for Epstein’s pleasure,” the court papers say.

Oh’s lawyer, Alexander Dudelson, told The Post: “This is simply a baseless counterclaim filed in response to Ms. Oh’s defamation suit against Ms. Giuffre in the US District Court.”

Comments / 19

Don Stewart
4d ago

Why did her parents allow her to get a passport and fly all over the world? She could have said no at anytime but was making good money and having fun. Where were her parents?

Reply(3)
37
shirley Hamilton
3d ago

She seem to be sue happy. She should look in the mirror and sue herself because she choose to follow old rich men all over the place and do what she did now everybody got to pay.

Reply(2)
29
rooo
3d ago

well all of this was wrong none of these girls were forced. I'm going to learned in my life women are not little innocent things beware of all of them especially if you're a man

Reply
13
