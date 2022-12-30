ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday. The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY

