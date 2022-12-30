Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Woman Stabbed, Man Slashed, Repeat Offender Seized On Hackensack Street
An unemployed Hackensack man with a history of harassing and threatening people stabbed a woman and slashed a man with a box cutter during an argument in the middle of a city street Monday afternoon, authorities said. The 32-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center...
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police
A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them. Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act
A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police
SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday. The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the […]
Newark police officer who witnessed theft is struck by fleeing suspect’s car
A Newark police officer was struck by a car early Saturday morning as he approached suspects in the act of stealing a GPS device from a vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The unidentified officer was transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non-life-threatening-injuries, according...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Christmas Day
Eddie Webb, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in connection with the fatal shooting of Khalid Lockett on Christmas Day, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Webb was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, at...
Stolen car goes flying, almost hits man as it crashes into NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — Video shows a stolen car crash landing on a home and parked car, barely missing a man walking on the street just after midnight on New Year's Day. The driver of a stolen car was on Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. and tried to take off when police arrived.
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
Woman injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Jersey City
A woman was in critical condition after apparently getting caught in the crossfire of two people engaged in a shootout on New Year’s Day in Jersey City, police said in radio transmissions. The victim was shot in the throat and was headed into surgery Sunday evening, according to the...
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry
A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun. Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration...
Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar
Police released video of the man they believe delivered a punch that ultimately killed a 61-year-old bouncer on Christmas Eve.
