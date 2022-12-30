ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Aaron Judge adds AP Male Athlete of the Year to growing list of honors

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The honors just keep rolling in for Aaron Judge.

The new AL home run king, AL Most Valuable Player and recipient of a nine-year $360 million contract with the Yankees , Judge was named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year on Friday.

The slugging outfielder narrowly won the vote of 40 sports writers and editors around the country, edging out Angels two-way star and last year’s winner Shohei Ohtani and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psWj9_0jyvuxf000
Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 2022 season continues to earn him awards and honors.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Wow. That’s incredible,” Judge told the AP. “All these other great athletes that not only impacted the game and their sport, but also impacted their communities and the culture in the sports world and outside the sports world. So getting a chance to be amongst that list is an incredible honor.”

The last Yankee to win the award was Ron Guidry in 1978, with Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio among the other past recipients. Maris won the award in 1961 after setting the AL record with 61 home runs, which Judge surpassed in 2022 by hitting 62 .

The historic season came after Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer ahead of Opening Day. He went on to captivate the sport with his home run chase while also making a run at the Triple Crown, batting .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs in addition to a 1.111 OPS. The reward was a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain in pinstripes, which also came with the Yankees naming Judge the 16th captain in franchise history .

Judge also beat out Ohtani for the AL MVP, picking up 28 of 30 first-place votes to become the first Yankee to win the award since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Yankees bring back Brian Sabean after World Series success with Giants

The Yankees are bringing back a familiar face – albeit one with three World Series rings from another organization – to add depth to the front office. Brian Sabean, who spent eight years with the Yankees to start his career in professional baseball, has been hired as executive advisor to senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman, the team announced Tuesday. Sabean, 66, served as Giants general manager from 1996-2015 before he was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations for four seasons. Under his leadership, the Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. A former college coach, Sabean joined the Yankees as a scout in 1985 before serving as director of scouting and vice president of player development and scouting.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner given major award after imprisonment

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony where she faced unbelievably harsh and unjust conditions. While she did have prescription cannabis in her possession, it was clear that was nothing more than a political pawn in a trial that was widely considered a sham – and Russia even admitted it.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy