President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project.

The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that out of friendship, out of diplomacy, we ask him that his plane land at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport,” the 69-year-old Mexican president, known by his initials, AMLO, said Wednesday at a press conference.

AMLO said Trudeau had already agreed to land at the more distant airport, which opened in March, and said he was presenting his request for Biden to the US Embassy, according to Mexico City’s Excélsior newspaper.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will host President Biden next month. REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The new airport is about 30 miles north of Mexico City’s National Palace, where the summit of North American leaders will take place, and traffic can mean the drive can take more than an hour.

The more convenient Mexico City International Airport, which has serviced the capital since 1931, is about five miles from the Mexican version of the White House.

Biden will visit Mexico for his first international trip in the Western Hemisphere since taking office last year amid a record-breaking wave of illegal immigration across the border between the two countries.

AMLO last year blamed Biden for inspiring the border rush, saying, “Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so.”

The Mexican leader also said “they see [Biden] as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States. We need to work together to regulate the flow.”

Biden presided over nearly 2.4 million illegal border-crossing arrests in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, up from 1.7 million in fiscal 2021, fewer than 500,000 in 2020 and nearly 1 million in 2019.

Biden last year canceled construction of former President Donald Trump’s US-Mexico border wall and ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy of requiring asylum seekers to wait south of the border for their claims of persecution to be reviewed. He also called on Congress to establish a path to US citizenship for most illegal immigrants currently in America.

Biden’s administration has gradually relaxed enforcement of the CDC’s Title 42 COVID-19 policy, which allows US border officials to swiftly expel most people who illegally cross over in the name of public health. The Supreme Court is reviewing a court battle over Title 42 and is expected to rule in the summer, but in the meantime, Biden officials have been allowing more migrants to stay after illegally entering.

President Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — pictured in the Oval Office in July 2022 — have had a difficult relationship. REUTERS

Official data indicates that under Trump, about 80% of illegal immigrants were deported under Title 42, but that figure dropped to just 29% in November as the majority of migrants were allowed to wait for asylum verdicts while remaining in the US.

The Mexican president, a leftist often likened to socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, snubbed Biden in June by skipping the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles — dashing Biden’s plans to show warmer relations with Mexico City than under Trump, who once threatened to cut off trade over “caravans” of migrants passing through the country.

AMLO’s boycott deprived the conference of the leader of the most populous Spanish-speaking country and emboldened other leaders to skip the event. The snub was triggered by Biden’s decision not to invite the authoritarian leftist leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Biden has presided over a record number of illegal border crossings. AP

AMLO also ruffled Democrats’ feathers last month by supporting new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s decision to restore Trump’s account, which had been purged last year following the Capitol riot.

“I already voted for Trump to be able to use Twitter. The Statue of Liberty must not remain an empty symbol,” López Obrador tweeted .

Trump and AMLO developed a surprisingly warm relationship after working together to ratify the USMCA trade pact among the US, Mexico and Canada, which replaced the NAFTA trade deal of the 1990s and included several reforms, including to aid internal manufacturing of cars.

Biden previously visited Mexico as vice president in February 2016, when he brought his son Hunter with him aboard Air Force Two after hosting his Mexican business associates at the official vice presidential residence in Washington.

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential crimes including tax fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying linked to an array of influence-peddling operations while his father was vice president and held sway in countries such as Mexico, China and Ukraine. House Republicans, who retake power next week, are vowing to determine Joe Biden’s role in his family’s overseas consulting work.

Joe Biden in 2015 posed for a group photo with his son and Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco in DC. In 2016, Hunter Biden emailed Alemán’s son, apparently from Air Force Two en route to Mexico, complaining that he hadn’t received reciprocal business favors after “I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration.”