Olivia Colman shines again in movie-centric Empire of Light
The reason almost all filmmakers start making movies is because they fell in love with movies at a young age. Plenty of directors have attempted to demonstrate that love by making a movie about their experience, sometimes literally and other times filtered through another type of story. The result is typically well done, as the person telling the story fights to get every detail just right.The latest to do so is writer/director Sam Mendes with Empire of Light. Taking place almost exclusively in and around a movie theater named Empire Cinema on the south coast of England in 1980, the...
Brendan Fraser is Oscar worthy in distressing-but-empathetic The Whale
Since the start of his career, Darren Aronofsky has been unafraid of making moviegoers uncomfortable. Whether it’s detailing the depths of drug addiction in Requiem for a Dream, showing the brutality of wrestling in The Wrestler, or making a brutal environmental allegory in Mother!, Aronofsky often goes to extremes to tell his stories.The Whale fits right in with his previous works, as it focuses on Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a morbidly obese man who is unable to leave his apartment in an unnamed town in Idaho. Charlie works from home as a remote English professor, and is cared for by his...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio returns heart to the classic tale
There have been many instances of competing movies telling similar stories in the same year, but rare is the time when two movies try to tell their version of the exact same story. A few months ago, Disney released a “live action” version of their classic Pinocchio, an unimaginative, soulless film that should have never seen the light of day. Now, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio has come to save the day, bringing an allegorical story that has much more depth to it.Co-directed by Del Toro and Claymation legend Mark Gustafson, and co-written by Del Toro and Adventure Time’s Patrick McHale,...
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
Clarity of visuals in Avatar: The Way of Water is a double-edged sword
It’s long been said that you doubt writer/director James Cameron at your own peril. Starting with 1984’s The Terminator, he has brought some of the wildest – and most expensive – ideas to the screen, succeeding time and again even when people thought he had gone too far. And so releasing the sequel to 2009’s Avatar 13 years later is just the latest gamble in a career full of them.Avatar: The Way of Water finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) living in bliss with his Na’vi wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children in the jungles of Pandora. But after many...
Will Smith slavery drama Emancipation is full of miscalculations
Almost 160 years after the end of the Civil War and abolition of slavery, the United States is still reckoning with the reprehensible practice and the enshrinement of racism in American society. So if Black filmmakers like Antoine Fuqua and stars like Will Smith still feel like there’s something to say about slavery, it’s best not to dismiss them out of hand.However, in their new Apple TV+ movie Emancipation, they fail to prove the necessity of this particular story. Smith plays Peter, a man who – along with his wife, Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa), and his children – is enslaved on...
