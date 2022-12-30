Read full article on original website
These New Viking River Cruises Take You To Christmas Markets Across Europe
If you ask any Christmas-obsessed person what’s on their holiday bucket list, a visit to Europe’s famed festive markets is likely to come up. And that’s what Viking seems to be banking on with its new lineup of yuletide-themed river cruises; these take travelers along some of the continent’s most famous rivers and stop at Christmas markets along the route.
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
‘Wall of seawater’: Viking cruise passengers describe rogue wave that killed one onboard
Passengers who were on the Viking Polaris cruise ship have described the moments high waves hit the vessel, resulting in the death of one person onboard.The cruise ship guests spoke to ABC News about the incident, which occured on Saturday 3 December at around 10.40pm local time.A “rogue wave” is said to have cause the death of one American woman, who was later named as 62-year-old Sheri Zhu.Tamarah Castenada, who was amongst those on board, told ABC’s Good Morning America: "If somebody had told me we had hit an iceberg I would have believed them.”She explained: “The windows came...
Rogue Wave Hits Viking Polaris Cruise Ship Killing One Passenger
A rogue wave struck a Viking Cruises ship on November 29, leaving one person deceased and four others injured. Passengers recall the Viking Polaris wave incident as feeling like the ship had “run into a brick wall.”. The ship was sailing towards Ushuaia in Argentina, the starting point for...
Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes
Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
Is a Royal Caribbean or Carnival Drink Package Worth it?
An all-inclusive beverage package that gives you access to beer, wine, liquor, bottled water, soda, specialty coffee, and even shake/smoothies may cost more than your cruise fare. That’s especially true right now when many cruise cabins are being sold at discounted rates while drink-package prices have inched up. Deciding...
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2024/2025 Cruises
Plan ahead for your 2024 and 2025 family travel with these cruise itineraries from Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Viva offers seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens, Greece, and nine- to 11-day sailings between Haifa, Israel; Athens, Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey, May–November 2025. Northern Europe. Head to destinations throughout northern...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
These are the 13 best amenities aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a zip line, 3 water slides, and a park
Royal Caribbean's new 9,300-person cruise ship is packed with amenities that could entertain any family.
Travelers taking once-in-a-lifetime trips now that pandemic restrictions lifted
NEW YORK - Not being allowed to travel during the pandemic created a thirst for once-in-a-lifetime trips once restrictions were lifted. And those trips sometimes include bucket list hotels and extra special rooms. For some, a bucket list hotel in the Maldives means a bubble. If the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and overwater pools and villas aren't special enough at Finolhu Resort, add on a night in the beach bubble tent, which has all the comforts of home, inside a bubble on a private beach. The $1,000 a night stay includes beachside meals served by a butler....
Why you should take a luxury cruise in 2023 — and the best deals to grab now
With fewer passengers, you'll get a much more intimate experience.
Discover a Luxurious Cooking School and Serious Food Credentials on This Cruise Ship
The Regent Seven Seas Splendor was built for food lovers.
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
Queen Victoria Passengers Cruise into Dry Dock for Repairs
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
Petit Verdot Explained: Why This Red Wine Should Be on Your Radar
Petit Verdot doesn’t get the attention it deserves. It’s more often than not a supporting actor, lending color and richness to other reds — but that doesn’t mean it can’t shine on its own. In fact, a growing number of producers around the world are exploring ways to bring its best qualities to the fore even as a varietally labeled wine, and their efforts have been remarkable. Whether unaccompanied or as part of a blend, Petit Verdot’s time seems to have arrived.What Is Petit Verdot Wine?Petit Verdot is any wine produced from the grape variety of the same name. Historically,...
Invivo Air Will Now Take You Between New Zealand Wineries—With a Tasting Onboard
If settling into a flight with a glass of wine is your idea of traveling in style, the world's first-ever winery airline, Invivo Air, should be on your travel bucket list. The all-inclusive flight will include an eight-step wine tasting at 18,000 feet followed by an overnight stay. The first...
How Grand Cayman Is Setting the Bar for Cocktails in the Caribbean
Grand Cayman is drawing world-class bartenders and cocktail aficionados are taking note.
What I Learned From My Bitter and Sweet Year in Southern Italy
Katie Quinn's time in Italy left her with difficult memories tempered with anticipation and gratitude.
