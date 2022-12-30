Read full article on original website
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
Police Log: January 3, 2023
4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
New development released in 1981 Sullivan County murder investigation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. The case involves the murder of Sarah "Jeanette" Benson of Farmersburg. She was 51 when she was killed. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on January 2, 1981, Benson returned home...
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
New clue released in 1981 murder of Farmersburg woman
FARMERSBURG – There’s new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. On the evening of January 2, 1981, the life of 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson, was cut tragically short by an armed intruder as she returned to her Farmersburg home from a shopping trip in nearby Terre Haute.
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Terre Haute police department opening for applications
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will be accepting applications for its Probationary Patrolman position. Applications for the position will open Monday, January 9. Applications will no longer be accepted after February 28. Candidates will need to go through several exams, a background check, and the...
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
