Sullivan County, IN

WTHI

Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 3, 2023

4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

New clue released in 1981 murder of Farmersburg woman

FARMERSBURG – There’s new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. On the evening of January 2, 1981, the life of 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson, was cut tragically short by an armed intruder as she returned to her Farmersburg home from a shopping trip in nearby Terre Haute.
FARMERSBURG, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor

There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post

JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
FRENCH LICK, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police department opening for applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will be accepting applications for its Probationary Patrolman position. Applications for the position will open Monday, January 9. Applications will no longer be accepted after February 28. Candidates will need to go through several exams, a background check, and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs

Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
WASHINGTON, IN

