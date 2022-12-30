On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, Max made a decision about what — or whom — he truly wants. And to get to that revelation, he took several of his coworkers on a traumatizing mountain trek. When the episode begins, Max still hasn’t heard from Helen after seeing her on TV, and he explains to Floyd that he can’t open that door after trying so hard to get over her. Instead, he apologizes to Elizabeth for his reaction. Seeing Helen was like seeing a ghost because she’s not in his life anymore, he explains. Elizabeth seems to appreciate his apology, but she also...

19 MINUTES AGO