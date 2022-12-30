Rain drenches southern Mississippi amid flash flood warnings

( WKRG ) — Heavy rain pelted parts of southern Mississippi on Friday amid multiple flash flood warnings in the region, the National Weather Service said.

This footage was captured by Steen Busby, who said he filmed it in Nicholson on Friday morning.

Flooding caused by rainfall and thunderstorms were possible in the area through Friday afternoon, the NWS warned.

WKRG News 5’s First Alert Storm Team is tracking this storm system as it moves across the area. For updates on conditions in south Alabama and northwest Florida, tap here .

The main threat with these storms are isolated damaging winds and flash flooding, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms were already impacting the News 5 are Friday morning and will continue into the evening hours.

