Michigan State

WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323

Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) ‘Cure winter blues’: St. Joe Winter Beer Fest returns …. People from across...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Do You Live In One Of Michigan's 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023

Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week. In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox2detroit.com

Missing Michigan boy found safe

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. Leviante Davis Jr. was last seen with his non-custodial mother on Sunday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
MICHIGAN STATE

