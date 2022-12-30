Read full article on original website
Related
Just a hint of winter this week for Lower Michigan
It’s certainly not going to be the kind of week weatherwise that we typically think of in early January. In fact, far southern Michigan could make a run at 60 degrees twice. If you are looking for true winter weather, you only get a slight taste of it this week.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323
Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) ‘Cure winter blues’: St. Joe Winter Beer Fest returns …. People from across...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week. In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Michigan boy found safe
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. Leviante Davis Jr. was last seen with his non-custodial mother on Sunday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Comments / 1