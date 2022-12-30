ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Company You Keep Teaser Video: Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man In Love With CIA Agent in New ABC Drama

By Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mrrQ_0jyvtvrL00

What would Jack Pearson say?!

ABC has unveiled the first promo for The Company You Keep , in which This Is Us vet Milo Ventimiglia plays a con man who finds himself romantically entangled with a CIA agent.

Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma ( Good Trouble ‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

In the above teaser, Charlie and Emma meet-cute, pretending to be a yoga instructor and pageant queen-turned-rocket scientist before revealing their true professions. But neither seems to realize just yet that the other is telling the truth.

The cast also features William Fichtner ( Mom, Prison Break ), Sarah Wayne Callies ( The Walking Dead, Colony ), James Saito ( Eli Stone ), Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper

The series — which is being written and EP’d by Julia Cohen ( Legion, The Royals ) — is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens . Additional EPs include Jon M. Chu, Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foito, Russ Cundiff and Lindsay Goffman.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Ventimiglia’s first post- TIU show.

